To the editor: March 1954. Four Puerto Rican separatists stormed the Capitol. They were prosecuted not for violating the physical space but for seditious conspiracy. Their sentences ranged from 16 to 75 years.
There is no reason for AG Garland to dillydally with charges against those having political status and others wearing suits. Their public incendiary falsehoods and criminality-worthy actions have them well documented and qualified to be prosecuted for seditious conspiracy.
Top 10 from my rogue’s gallery of those armed with irritable, inflammatory, intentional misinformation? Their messaging meant for broadcast to folks and people swilling cult of personality Trump’s Kool-Aid.
The most dastardly coup conspirators? Egocentric master manipulator Trump and sycophant-in-chief Pence; democracy obstructionist Moscow McConnell; shifty-eyed Meadows; “Look at me, I’m not wearing a suit coat” Jordan; glory-seeking has-been Giuliani; coup-for-fun and profit Eastman; and in the shadows “shady” Bannon; two-faced Big Lie promoters and provocateurs Hannity and Carlson round out the stinkiest of my odious rogue’s gallery.
Pernicious infotainment networks Fox, Newsmax and OAN resemble a mixture of SNL, National Inquirer and Mad Magazine. Honest, objective coverage of fact-finding public hearings, gavel to gavel, is not their strong suit. Their house of cards reputation is built on faulty fallacies, decked out with jokers and no aces.
Will the aforementioned three cable outlets dare air all the proceedings of Trumpgate to their conditioned, fooled followers? I think not. They’d expose the years-long scam of their normalizing Trump’s lawlessness and undemocratic perverted behavior.