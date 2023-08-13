Counting Alaskans who make music

To the editor: The first Alaska Music Census is underway, a statewide survey open through Sept. 2. All Alaskans who make music — or support music making — are invited to stand up and be counted over the next few weeks. The survey can be found at AlaskaMusicCensus.com. It’s anonymous and takes 5-15 minutes to complete.
All Alaskans who play, write, teach, record or otherwise make music should take it — that includes all ages, all skill levels, all styles and genres, professionals and amateurs alike. There’s also a business survey for technicians, retailers, venues and other professional music support jobs, such as booking and promoting.
The Alaska Music Census is a project of AKIMI, the Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative (host of the Alaska Music Summit), with major support from the Alaska State Council for the Arts and the Atwood Foundation. This survey is new for Alaska, but it’s normal in many other places. The resulting data will be useful for musicians to engage with Alaska policymakers, as well as with the business community, nonprofits, civic organizations and tourism. This study will also document the effects of Covid-19-related venue closures and other impacts on the music sector and individual music makers. The Alaska Music Census is open until Sept. 2 at AlaskaMusicCensus.com. Any Alaskan can take the anonymous survey for individuals, and music-related businesses are invited to take a survey as well. Assistance with translation or taking the survey over the phone is available; just ask at AlaskaMusicCensus.com/contact.
Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative