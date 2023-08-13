 Skip to main content
Counting Alaskans who make music

To the editor: The first Alaska Music Census is underway, a statewide survey open through Sept. 2. All Alaskans who make music — or support music making — are invited to stand up and be counted over the next few weeks. The survey can be found at AlaskaMusicCensus.com. It’s anonymous and takes 5-15 minutes to complete.

All Alaskans who play, write, teach, record or otherwise make music should take it — that includes all ages, all skill levels, all styles and genres, professionals and amateurs alike. There’s also a business survey for technicians, retailers, venues and other professional music support jobs, such as booking and promoting.

