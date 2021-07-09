Costly and spacious?

To the editor: Spending $10 million-plus to demolish the Polaris Building to gain a few thousand square foot lot in an area where hardly anyone goes any more is a waste of money.
In my opinion, the building and the vertical space the outside walls provide have income potential and could attract locals and tourists alike. I suggest the city sell the interior space for carbon sequestering, paint the exterior walls green, hang solar panels from all suitable outside wall areas, rent the other wall space for billboard advertisement and declare it a monument to climate change.
An 11 story monument to anything should attract at least a few visitors to the area. Downtown Fairbanks has been dying ever since Cushman Street was made one way.