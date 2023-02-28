Correcting the record: Links to Fort Knox longevity research

To the editor: On Feb. 21, 2023, my Community Perspective was published citing various sources of research undertaken by Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways (ASAH) which served as the basis for the conclusions drawn in the opinion piece.
I made an error and have had contacts from good people, on both sides of this issue, pointing out the lack of supporting citations from the 14 divergent publications referenced. I am respectfully directing you to the 15 discrete quotations supporting the conclusion that the longevity of the Fprt Knox mine is not dependent on the proposed Manh Choh/Fort Knox ore haul.
The web link is safealaskahighways.org/news. My apologies for the error.
Gary Wilken,
ASAH spokesman
Fairbanks