Correcting land settlement wrongs

Correcting land settlement wrongs

To the editor: I’d like to thank Gov. Dunleavy for his 548 letters of intent to sue the federal government over contaminated Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act lands. It’s about time that Native rights not be swept under the rug.

In 1971, the federal government tricked Native Americans into believing they were entitled to luscious lands, but little did they know some of the lands were previously contaminated. It’s been 50 years and still nothing has been done to rectify the problem.

I wanted to express my gratitude for Gov. Dunleavy’s hard work and dedication in holding the federal government accountable for hoodwinking Native Americans once again by allotting soiled lands.

It’s high time the federal government take action to redress this half a century-old mishap at the expense of Native Americans.

Edith Kokrine

North Pole

