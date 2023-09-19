 Skip to main content
Continuity for the kids

To the editor: Compared to the past several years, the current school board has been a breath of fresh air. They’ve been highly productive and genuinely respectful of each other, and that is a very refreshing change. They are diverse, community driven and overall balanced.

They typically vote unanimously, they hired what is shaping up to be a very effective superintendent, they helped bridge a several-year-old labor dispute, and passed a budget that seemed unlikely while adding no taxes to borough residents.

