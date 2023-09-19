Continuity for the kids

To the editor: Compared to the past several years, the current school board has been a breath of fresh air. They’ve been highly productive and genuinely respectful of each other, and that is a very refreshing change. They are diverse, community driven and overall balanced.
They typically vote unanimously, they hired what is shaping up to be a very effective superintendent, they helped bridge a several-year-old labor dispute, and passed a budget that seemed unlikely while adding no taxes to borough residents.
I’m writing today as a parent of three district-enrolled students, and I ask that you re-elect the incumbents. They’ve proven their effectiveness, ability to reason, and overall care for our school district.
April Smith has done an excellent job of constructing and critiquing policy and legal issues, and I do not have faith that her opponent will possess the same ability or compassion.
Maggie Matheson remains a powerful voice for the Indigenous, mothers and sports. I feel that her opponent would be more interested in pushing social issues, and if given the opportunity, would not hesitate to force overreaching policy on our families.
Tim Doran has long been a pillar of Fairbanks’ education community and is a necessary voice in complicated issues. I feel that his opponent could be effective, but doesn’t seem like he’d be the middle ground voice of reason as our beloved (long winded) Tim has been.
In my opinion, overall, this board has done great, and they should stay the same after this election. I think if any of those seats change hands, we would once again see bickering and hostility on the board. Our children, our teachers and staff, our community deserve continuity. This board has done fantastic at keeping national issues from dividing us. I’d like this coming year to be more of the same.