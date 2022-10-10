 Skip to main content
Continuing the dialogue: nuclear microreactors

To the editor: At the end of last month, the U.S. Air Force released a request for proposals for a small nuclear reactor to be located at Eielson Air Force Base. Scheduled to be commissioned in 2027, this project could be the first commercial nuclear project in the U.S.

Last week, the two of us joined a delegation of over 20 Alaskans representing the utility industry, Legislature, municipalities, state agencies, Native organizations and environmental community for a visit to Idaho National Laboratory. There, we learned more about the emerging category of advanced reactor designs, which differ significantly from the “legacy” nuclear reactors we often think of when we think about nuclear facilities. We also toured the site in Idaho Falls where the first of this new generation of very small nuclear reactors will be installed and tested, beginning in 2024. The group came away with a clearer understanding of the inherent safety features of these reactors, the timeline for development, their possible applications and some of the opportunities they might create for Alaska communities, industries and entrepreneurs.

Holdmann is associate vice chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Stewart is president and CEO of Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation.

