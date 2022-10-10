Continuing the dialogue: nuclear microreactors

To the editor: At the end of last month, the U.S. Air Force released a request for proposals for a small nuclear reactor to be located at Eielson Air Force Base. Scheduled to be commissioned in 2027, this project could be the first commercial nuclear project in the U.S.
Last week, the two of us joined a delegation of over 20 Alaskans representing the utility industry, Legislature, municipalities, state agencies, Native organizations and environmental community for a visit to Idaho National Laboratory. There, we learned more about the emerging category of advanced reactor designs, which differ significantly from the “legacy” nuclear reactors we often think of when we think about nuclear facilities. We also toured the site in Idaho Falls where the first of this new generation of very small nuclear reactors will be installed and tested, beginning in 2024. The group came away with a clearer understanding of the inherent safety features of these reactors, the timeline for development, their possible applications and some of the opportunities they might create for Alaska communities, industries and entrepreneurs.
The Alaska Center for Energy and Power at UAF has been exploring the potential microreactors could offer as part of Alaska’s future energy mix for over a decade. We hope to continue to share information about this emerging low-carbon energy option, so that communities can make decisions about their future energy mix based on science and accurate information.
This week, the Air Force is inviting potential vendors to Fairbanks for a briefing on the proposed project and a tour of the site. We have asked the vendors to participate in a community forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Pipeline Training Center so policy-makers and community members can ask questions directly of the leading manufacturers of these systems — we’ve asked and they have accepted.
These are the leading companies developing micro- and small-modular reactor designs for the U.S. market and they’ll be at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center, 3605 Cartwright Ct., Building C,on Thursday to introduce themselves and their innovative technologies. We encourage you to learn more by visiting acep.uaf.edu/nuclear then join us for this unique opportunity to hear directly from this industry.
Gwen Holdmann and Jomo Stewart
Holdmann is associate vice chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Stewart is president and CEO of Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation.