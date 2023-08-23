 Skip to main content
Consumers need more grocery choices

To the editor: I feel strongly that I have choices. Unfortunately, choices are being taken away from us by one part of the grocery industry. One grocery chain is gradually replacing competitive products with their own brand products. For years I bought certain food products I found to be what I liked best. Now those products are no longer available at one local store.

Two examples are as follows. Both products I’ve bought for years, and yesterday I shopped for both. One was Jimmy Dean sausage which comes in several flavors. What I found was a half dozen packages of one flavor only which were practically hidden behind a column. The second was Paul Newman brand salad dressing which again was limited to just a few bottles, located in a remote location. It was obvious the store was trying to get rid of what remained of these to products. I went to the other store and there were the two products with a full variety of choices.

