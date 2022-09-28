 Skip to main content
Conspiracy theories and the school board

To the editor: School board vice president April Smith is not on the municipal ballot, but she’s running for office, and voters will determine if she is successful. Smith is positioning to become board president so she can set the agenda for our schools, and she’s actively supporting candidates Melissa Burnett and Les Nichols who, if elected, will join Smith’s board ally Maggie Matheson in elevating Smith to this seat.

This would be detrimental. Smith has clearly embraced the QAnon cult presently rotting conservatism, Christianity and America from within. Smith relentlessly spreads QAnon conspiracy theories over social media, most glaringly in a widely shared post declaring the Covid vaccine a depopulation scheme and dismissing as evil those helping Alaskans protect themselves from a disease that has killed more than 1,300 of us.

