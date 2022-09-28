Conspiracy theories and the school board

To the editor: School board vice president April Smith is not on the municipal ballot, but she’s running for office, and voters will determine if she is successful. Smith is positioning to become board president so she can set the agenda for our schools, and she’s actively supporting candidates Melissa Burnett and Les Nichols who, if elected, will join Smith’s board ally Maggie Matheson in elevating Smith to this seat.
This would be detrimental. Smith has clearly embraced the QAnon cult presently rotting conservatism, Christianity and America from within. Smith relentlessly spreads QAnon conspiracy theories over social media, most glaringly in a widely shared post declaring the Covid vaccine a depopulation scheme and dismissing as evil those helping Alaskans protect themselves from a disease that has killed more than 1,300 of us.
Last year, when the Delta variant surged through Fairbanks and the hospital was forced to ration medical care, Smith mockingly sneered at exhausted local health care professionals pleading for a temporary masking mandate in schools to reduce infections and save lives. When Fairbanks parents overwhelmed the board with letters, emails, phone messages and testimony supporting masking, Smith demonstrated her bottomless contempt for this community by rushing to an Anchorage-based QAnon Facebook group, begging members to send letters to the board in Fairbanks to create the false impression that our city opposed masking. It didn’t.
Smith spreads numerous demonstrably false QAnon claims (as does Matheson), and Burnett and Nichols cannot possibly be unaware of this given how closely they have been working with her. Whether they believe in QAnon or not I cannot say, but by accepting Smith’s support of their campaigns, they help empower an increasingly violent, quasi-religious political cult that is fully untethered from reality. If they win, QAnon will preside over our school board. Our kids deserve better.
Kaneisha Radgosky and Brandy Harty support children and education. Perhaps Burnett and Nichols do as well, but until they disentangle themselves from QAnon adherent April Smith, they cannot be entrusted with the votes of those of us who treasure our country, our community, our children and human life itself.