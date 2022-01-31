Considering how Covid is spread

To the editor: In response to the Community Perspective in Sunday’s paper, “An open letter to the Board of Education and chief school administrator.”
Sunday’s paper reveals that the state of Alaska is “leading the nation in Covid-19 cases, according to the CDC, with hospitalizations increasing dramatically this past week, as well.”
The Board of Education and chief school administrators are indeed responsible for the safety and well-being of our children. However, the research needs to include the way transmission is being spread. With contact tracing one can make conclusions that are more accurate.
Where are students contacting the virus? The evidence may show that students and staff are contacting Covid outside of the school community. It behooves all of us to consider the complete picture.
I would suggest that not only does this responsibility rest with the Board of Education, but with our local and state political leaders. Consider, also, the attitudes of our churches, our places of employment, even large sporting events.
We all bear a responsibility to examine the complete evidence and then come to a conclusion.