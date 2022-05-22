Congress must confront rising drug costs

Congress’ top priority must be to address the outrageous list prices that manufacturers charge, which drive up costs throughout the system.
The repercussions are horrendous when our loved ones skip medication. Whether they have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or other chronic conditions, skipping medication can lead to deteriorating health and even premature death. It’s time for everyone to work together to rein in rising prescription drug prices so we can improve the health and save the lives of countless Americans.
Dogan Ozkan
Fairbanks