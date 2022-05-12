Conflicts of Supreme Court interest

To the editor: Clarence Thomas has advised that Americans must simply just learn to live with decisions with which we disagree. Has he given his spouse this same advice? You know, the one who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection. And the one who communicated with Mark Meadows concerning overturning the 2020 election. The election had a clear winner, Joe Biden. And it had a clear loser. The loser, and his followers, need to learn to live with and acknowledge that loss.
Clarence Thomas has not recused himself from decisions relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection. His wife’s participation makes his judicial participation a clear conflict of interest. This participation in decisions is dishonorable on his part.
Charlotte Cannon
Fairbanks