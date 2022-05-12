 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Conflicts of Supreme Court interest

  • Comments

To the editor: Clarence Thomas has advised that Americans must simply just learn to live with decisions with which we disagree. Has he given his spouse this same advice? You know, the one who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection. And the one who communicated with Mark Meadows concerning overturning the 2020 election. The election had a clear winner, Joe Biden. And it had a clear loser. The loser, and his followers, need to learn to live with and acknowledge that loss.

Clarence Thomas has not recused himself from decisions relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection. His wife’s participation makes his judicial participation a clear conflict of interest. This participation in decisions is dishonorable on his part.

Charlotte Cannon

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.