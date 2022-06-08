 Skip to main content
Concerning concern

To the editor: Above the fold, on the front page of the News-Miner’s Sunday paper, an article ran with the title “Golden Heart Plaza safety concerns continue.” The article’s spotlight on concern begs a question: Concern for whom?

When a man froze to death last November, unsheltered in 20 below zero temperatures, where was the article concerned about his safety? Or, for all people experiencing the same crisis. When unhoused Fairbanksans lose fingers and toes — every year — due to exposure, frostbite and trench foot, where are the articles concerned about their safety? When Rolando Pressley was murdered, not a month ago, where was the concern for his safety?

Noted concern in the article comes from an unnamed tour guide, the Downtown Association and the Fairbanks Police Department. Conspicuously absent from representation are any of the people being talked around. Instead, whole humans are referred to as an “aggressive element that loiters,” “the homeless population” and “belligerent.” Not only do these sweeping stereotypes harm real people living in real crisis, but they are dog whistles — politically correct euphemisms for visible human suffering. This kind of language distances privilege from responsibility and is a reprehensible way to talk about others.

As a society, we moralize and point to behaviors that are clearly the result of trauma as the cause of homelessness. We blame drugs and drinking and laziness and mental health, but there is one cause for our town’s “problem” — it’s us. Homelessness is a crime of society. We decide who deserves housing and who does not and then lay that blame at the feet of those who are no different from us.

So. Let’s talk about concern. We could solve homelessness if we wanted. There is a solution: low barrier housing and harm reduction. Housing the unhoused is cheaper than not. This deeply unfortunate article highlights how uncomfortable privilege is with truth. Truth accompanies accountability, justice and liberation — embracing truth destabilizes the cruel systems that benefit some and harms so many. We need to educate ourselves. We need to include those with lived experience when we talk solutions. We need to do better.

Hannah Hill

Fairbanks

