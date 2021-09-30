Competent candidates, please
To the editor: Patricia Silva is a perfect example of someone who should never hold a public office. She consumes conspiracy theories like Joey Chestnut inhales hot dogs. Chestnut’s claim to fame is eating more hot dogs faster than anyone else on the planet. At least he is only hurting himself. Silva’s embrace of toxic social media garbage suggests she is incapable of separating fact from fiction.
After deleting her extreme and bizarre posts (why do that if it’s what you believe?), she was at it again, telling us that unless people like her are elected there will be civil unrest and upheaval. Her vision of the world includes informative nuggets asserting that Democrats are pedophiles who traffic in children’s body parts, and the queen of England, George Bush and Tom Hanks are part of the Illuminati. Overall, her posts are a gobsmacking collection of really weird stuff. It’s a sad commentary on Fairbanks that such people are on the ballot.
A friend asked prominent Republican Bart LeBon why he contributed to her campaign. His response was that she had supported his campaign, and he was returning the favor. He said he was unaware of the depth of her Qanon conspiracy theories, and he did not share her opinions. There has been no public response from mainstream Republicans such as LeBon.
Just as a cat harks up a hairball, the Republican party should reject candidates like Silva (and you can include Lance Roberts in that category). But they don’t or seemingly won’t reject such candidates, and our politics and civil discourse become evermore degraded. Let’s leave the wingnuts in the package and vote for thoughtful and competent people like Savannah Fletcher, Kristan Kelly, David Guttenberg, Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson.