compensate disabled veterans fairly

To the editor: Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated.

Since June 2009 our disabled veterans, their advocates, and their families and friends have contacted Congress and/or various administrations daily asking for fair and adequate compensation. So far there has not been significant action on this issue. The Cost of Living Adjustment that they receive every year is not sufficient. Our government simply does not respond. There is nothing but silence from Congress or the administration on this issue.

I am warning anyone and everyone who reads this. Once our young people become fully aware that if they should enlist in the armed forces and subsequently receive serious injuries or illnesses that they will spend their rest of their lives in near poverty. Then, at that point, our armed forces will disintegrate. In fact, this has already started to happen across the entire country. It will be a national defense nightmare.

Here is the raw data.

In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 dollars per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521.00. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416.00 dollars, among the highest in the world.

This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel, and it is done specifically to ensure that a fair rate of taxation for our wealthy elites never comes about. It is all about keeping taxation very low or even non-existent for the investor class.

Disabled veterans have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918. That was 103 years ago.

This abuse must end now. Congress must compensate these broken former troops properly. This is a national disgrace. Tax the investment wealth of the investor class that received the most benefit from the protection afforded to them by our troops who are now broken and compensate disabled veterans fairly.

Paul Krotke

Anchorage

