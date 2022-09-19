Common sense belongs on the school board

To the editor: Please join me in voting for Brandy Harty for School Board Seat C, and Kanisha Radgosky for School Board Seat D. On Oct. 4, borough voters have the opportunity to bring common sense back to our school board.
I want to ensure that my two school-aged children are receiving the best education possible and are afforded a variety of educational opportunities. I know both of these candidates understand the challenges this district faces because they’ve been doing their homework. They attend school board meetings and negotiation sessions, and talk with parents and educators in the district. Both their children attend district schools
Brandy grew up in Fairbanks, attended our schools, became an educator, and went on to teach in our schools. She understands the importance of working with our state and borough representation to lobby for an increase in the Base Student Allocation. She knows it isn’t enough to look at average class size, and that we must implement firm caps. No elementary classes should have 30 students, and no high school classes should have over 40. All students deserve a classroom that is conducive to quality teaching and learning.
Kaniesha Radgosky serves our community as a nurse and has a child that was impacted by the closing of Joy Elementary. She understands the importance of listening to others, while making decisions based on facts, not propaganda that is spouted as fact. She does her due diligence and clearly responds to people’s concerns. She will work hard and do what is best for all our students.
If we want to see our school district bargain fair contracts and create a work environment that attracts and retains educators, then we need Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky. With Brandy and Kaneisha, we’ll be sure to hire a qualified superintendent. This election is critical. Grab your friends, spouses, and adult children. Join me in voting for Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky!