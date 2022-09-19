 Skip to main content
Common sense belongs on the school board

To the editor: Please join me in voting for Brandy Harty for School Board Seat C, and Kanisha Radgosky for School Board Seat D. On Oct. 4, borough voters have the opportunity to bring common sense back to our school board.

I want to ensure that my two school-aged children are receiving the best education possible and are afforded a variety of educational opportunities. I know both of these candidates understand the challenges this district faces because they’ve been doing their homework. They attend school board meetings and negotiation sessions, and talk with parents and educators in the district. Both their children attend district schools

