Coexisting with new mining in Fairbanks

To the editor: Mining has been all over the history books when digging up Fairbanks’ development and growth.
Mining triggers skepticism, excitement, fear and lots of unknowns. Being a dog musher, outdoor enthusiast and lover of “anything” Alaskan it has always awoken some kind of fear in me that our beautiful backyards one day will be turned into ugly pits and loud construction zones whenever I heard of a new mining lease being surveyed. I envisioned “money-hungry outsiders” driven by their hunger for gold, stamping through our neighborhoods with no sympathy for our quiet and peaceful way of life we all love so much here in Fairbanks. I was ignorant, uneducated and made baseless assumptions without having ever had a serious conversation with representatives from such companies.
I started working with Millrock Resources and their partners Felix Gold this spring and finally got to look behind the scenes and found out what mining development in 2021 is all about. Through our partnership, I could employ a few neighbors and friends and provide job opportunities following a tough 2020. Millrock Resources and their partners employ many long-time local Fairbanks residents, born and raised in the very city we all love. Just like most of us, they are skeptical of open-pit mining near residential areas. They are working with us local dog mushers on Old Murphy Dome Road and want to hear about our trail needs. We have been developing contingency trail plans that will enhance our existing network.
They have been forthcoming and easy to work with. They are aware of the emotions mining exploration around residential areas can cause. The reality is their work is incredibly low impact and any new mines in the Fairbanks area are likely decades away at the earliest.
Mineral exploration has come to my backyard but with their continued transparency and open conversation, we are able to start northern lights viewing in a few weeks and co-exist — a scenario that I thought would end up in a courtroom, instead we’re cooperating and coexisting.
If you want to learn about time frames, strategies and just, in general, want to educate yourselves, I highly recommend contacting their Fairbanks office at 907-328-2289 or emailing them at info@millrockresources.com.