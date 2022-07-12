Closing the park

To the editor: I am confused, again.
I remember when I was afraid to drive out to Tanana Lakes due to it being used for much of the illicit activities in our area. Now our family and friends utilize the lake at least weekly. I praise the smart people who created it. Nice job!
Our business backs the Chena River wayside on Geraghty Avenue. It has been closed for at least two years due to construction. Our clients and staff have eagerly awaited its reopening. Previously, we used it all the time.
Now I hear that due to crime it will not be re-opened? We definitely need to help our homeless community and patrol the park, but close it? Talk about scary for us.
Linda Robertson
Fairbanks