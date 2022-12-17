Climate committee members have some catching up to do

To the editor: I have been a co-coordinator with the Citizens for Clean Air group for many years.
We work to find ways to rein in the PM2.5 emissions that pollute the Interior’s air every winter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To the editor: I have been a co-coordinator with the Citizens for Clean Air group for many years.
We work to find ways to rein in the PM2.5 emissions that pollute the Interior’s air every winter.
We encourage good burning practices so that these emissions can be reduced.
I am speaking for myself here, as I certainly notice the effects of bad air when we have it locally and it happens all too frequently.
There is no getting away from it, but to leave town, and that is what some of my friends have to do every winter.
The current Climate Action Plan which is in its final stages, is critical to achieving this goal as well as others related to our changing climate.
The new members on the Climate Action Committee seem to be sadly uninformed on the necessity for this process and the imperative, speedy conclusion to a comprehensive and well-researched plan. Those with no previous knowledge of these events and the dangers that air pollution causes to all the residents in the Interior, should educate themselves and become fully aware of the science.
There is a lot of homework for the new members that will bite into their holiday celebrations.
Mary Ann Nickles
Fairbanks
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.