Climate committee is moving in the wrong direction

To the editor: I am writing to express concern over the current direction and priorities of the FNSB Climate Action & Adaptation Plan Committee.
Since the removal of the initial committee body and the introduction of new members, there has been a push from this unvetted, unqualified and uninterested body to silence and stifle the concerns of the people. This has been done in the misrepresentation of community input and in the decision to move said input to the appendices section. They have now drafted a Climate Action & Adaptation Plan with no actual Action or Adaptation goals based on the opinions and intentions of six people, as opposed to the consensus of community members and climate security and science professionals.
We live in a part of the world that sees the extremes of each season, yet we muddle through.
However, this body’s decisions to remove the climate education priority, greenhouse gas emissions goal and remove recommendations to shift toward renewables imply a distinct lack of understanding of who the people of Fairbanks are. We are a proactive and hardworking community that changes with new technology and information to become a more accessible, more economical, and more secure borough. We don’t leave behind any member of our community, regardless of any aspect of who they are.
I don’t want this opportunity to be proactive in our climate adaptation lost due to the personal ideologies of those on this committee. There is no future where we can lessen government spending if they must use our tax dollars to address immediate and unforeseen issues. We must plan ahead. I worry, however, that with the current plan and the amendments that have been made, we will be left like a chicken with its head cut off. Running around trying to address everything that nature will throw at us without any central plan in place or goals for the future.
So, if you, like myself, care about the future of this community, please give your testimony at the upcoming assembly meeting on June 8, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Borough Assembly chambers.