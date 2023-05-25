 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Climate committee is moving in the wrong direction

To the editor: I am writing to express concern over the current direction and priorities of the FNSB Climate Action & Adaptation Plan Committee.

Since the removal of the initial committee body and the introduction of new members, there has been a push from this unvetted, unqualified and uninterested body to silence and stifle the concerns of the people. This has been done in the misrepresentation of community input and in the decision to move said input to the appendices section. They have now drafted a Climate Action & Adaptation Plan with no actual Action or Adaptation goals based on the opinions and intentions of six people, as opposed to the consensus of community members and climate security and science professionals.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.