To the editor: Why is the mumbling, fumbling, bumbling president traveling to Saudi Arabia with hat in hand, preparing to eat crow when he called the ruler of Saudi Arabia a “pariah?” We have a couple hundred years worth of gas and oil, so why ask Saudi Arabia to pump more oil?
While Joe Biden makes China stronger and the United States weaker, he claims “climate change is the real danger.” Climate change is no danger. It’s red China. Climate change is all liberals have to hold on to.
Bob Bowers
Fairbanks