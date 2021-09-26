You have permission to edit this article.
Cleworth for council

To the editor: I am extremely honored to write this letter to the editor supporting Jerry Cleworth for City Council.

I worked with him when I was chief financial officer at the city and since then as a volunteer on the city’s Finance Committee. I recommend him as an individual of the highest moral character and dedicated work ethic. Jerry is always professional, well prepared, well informed and extremely capable. He works well with other elected officials, city employees and has a thorough understanding of the city’s financial and contractual matters, making him a very effective elected official. He always watches out for city’s residents’ best interests.

Please vote for Jerry Cleworth.

