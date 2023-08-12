Clear the brush, DOT

To the editor: Mile 17 Steese Highway, Pedro Monument to the Mile 20 junction with Fort Knox’s private road to the mine, will be the last three miles of public road use by their ore trucks coming from Manh Choh. This stretch of road rises about 1,000 vertical feet as it winds its way toward Cleary Summit. This is by far the most dangerous portion of road of the ore haul. In addition, the almost 180-degree corner at Skoogy Creek is blind and has an “8% GRADE”. No doubt that is the worst corner of the entire route.
The regular traffic on the Steese includes residents, skiers, aurora viewers, hunters, miners and tourists. The Steese provides access to Chatanika, the White Mountains National Recreation Area, the towns of Central and Circle City, and the Yukon River. In addition, hundreds of employees of the mine, venders, contractors and the mine itself use this part of the road. Traffic includes double tankers, trucks hauling explosives, chemicals used in the gold production process and tractor trailers hauling large loads. And now, we’re looking to add ore trucks.