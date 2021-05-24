Christine Dyer's Class at Lathrop High School's Project - "Makin' My Voice Heard"

To the editor: Christine Dyer, a dynamic individual teaching English at Lathrop High School, invited me to participate via Zoom with her students, who were the starred feature of the meeting, as they each presented their works-in-progress for a project titled “Making My Voice Heard.”
When pondering the methods of creating a thriving and successful community, my thoughts always center on our youth and how we can share with them the responsibilities of belonging to a greater community.
The Zoom format allowed easy communication for those of us who were invited as guests to hear and offer comments of review on the work of the students at the close of their presentations.
Ms. Dyers class clearly connected with the commitment that brings us all closer together by creating and participating in achieving exponential results for our community and we are fortunate to have the benefits of such positive accomplishments being worked upon in our midst.
Fairbanks is a diverse community of many voices and, given the special glimpse that I witnessed as the strength of voice of our local youth, I am assured by their seeking of truth and connection to place and people that we are in good hands with our community’s next generation of leaders.
Bravo to this exceptional class of students and their inspirational teacher, Christine Dyer