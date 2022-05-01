Chopping away at a quality education
To the editor: Once again the school district shows us they are not really about learning. The Wednesday, April 27, News-Miner had a story about the school district kicking all personal vehicles out of district facilities teaching auto shop. Suddenly, after what, dozens of years of students bringing their personal vehicles into district schools and apparently without issue, the district decides personal vehicles could be an issue and out they go.
Nothing is more important to good teaching then having the subject be relevant to the students’ lives. Having the students’ vehicle or parts of that vehicle in the class helps greatly with the relevance of the work.
This problem could have been solved with a small, separate insurance policy specifically covering personal vehicles. It could have been solved by parents signing a waiver. Instead, since quality education isn’t the goal of school district administrators, personal stuff was pushed out of class.
For years, Tanana Valley Community College, and now the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has taught a yearlong Airframe and Powerplant licensing course. Since inception that program has allowed students to bring personal airplanes, or parts of their airplanes, in to the shop and do required school work on those planes/parts. My first airplane had the engine overhauled and the tail surfaces recovered with new fabric while I was a student there.
Certainly there was/is a liability issue for the university but they are apparently more interested in quality education and thus a quality product (the student) than our local school district. I believe the university’s CTC has an auto technician program. Perhaps the solution for current district students is to enroll in the CTC program that hopefully allows personal vehicles and is interested in a quality education for their students.
The school district has been whining for months about decreased funding. That decrease is mostly due to lower student enrollment. Lower student enrollment is due to poor school administrators and poor treatment of students during the pandemic. Removing personal vehicles from the various auto shop classes is just one more reason to find other sources of education for a student.
Mike Quinn,
Fairbanks