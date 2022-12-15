 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Choosing competence over politics for assembly committees

To the editor: Whenever the Fairbanks North Star Borough selects a new presiding officer, some shake-up is inevitable: it is within the presiding officer’s right to fill assembly committee assignments with the best possible members. One hopes those changes are based on competence and vision for the community, not party politics. Aaron Lojewski, the new presiding officer, chooses the latter in nearly every opportunity — and our community should know.

Just 15 minutes after being appointed presiding officer, Lojewski replaced the entire Climate Action Committee membership, though it was in its final steps to meet its mandate. Perhaps realizing he lost all continuity and expertise with this midnight change-up, (and feeling the heat of a public made aware the next morning), Lojewski restored a single former member, Terry Chapin.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.