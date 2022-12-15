Choosing competence over politics for assembly committees

To the editor: Whenever the Fairbanks North Star Borough selects a new presiding officer, some shake-up is inevitable: it is within the presiding officer’s right to fill assembly committee assignments with the best possible members. One hopes those changes are based on competence and vision for the community, not party politics. Aaron Lojewski, the new presiding officer, chooses the latter in nearly every opportunity — and our community should know.
Just 15 minutes after being appointed presiding officer, Lojewski replaced the entire Climate Action Committee membership, though it was in its final steps to meet its mandate. Perhaps realizing he lost all continuity and expertise with this midnight change-up, (and feeling the heat of a public made aware the next morning), Lojewski restored a single former member, Terry Chapin.
Lojewski also recently removed me from the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning (FAST Planning) Policy Board. FAST Planning brings together state and local governments for us to collaborate on road and transportation planning. It is not partisan; it is about smart community planning. And it’s hard work. For example, something as simple as a much-needed crosswalk at the Tanana Valley Farmer’s Market was sidelined after the Department of Transportation did not complete it this summer. I was able to organize a meeting with the TVFM, DOT and FAST Planning. Within 90 minutes we had hammered out the details to ensure the project would move forward next summer and lead to a safer Fairbanks. It’s not sexy, it won’t make headlines, but it’s necessary for the borough to work.
The best proof that FAST Planning is about competence alone: over 90% of our votes are unanimous, despite a board of diverse political backgrounds. Instead of allowing our team the continuity and board memory to get the hard work done, Lojewski has replaced me for a new Board member whose sole experience is that he leans Lojewski’s political direction.
There is still hope: the democratic process limits the Presiding Officer’s choice. Let Lojewski (aaron.lojewski@fnsb.gov) know who you think the best-qualified candidate is, and the zssembly can vote to make your voice heard this Thursday.