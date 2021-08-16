To the editor: I read Lance Roberts’s letter to the editor on Aug. 13, and I was struck by its tone. It rang of sensational words that seemed to appeal to a knee-jerk reaction against “Big Government.” I found nothing substantial to address my concerns for how to improve and support our community. What is the evidence that “the federal government seems completely committed to increasing inflation by spending trillions we don’t have, taking money right out of your savings account?” My question is: Isn’t it a prudent course of action to care for our infrastructure and the things that will cost more money if we don’t address them now?
Mr. Roberts also appeals to the fear of losing the PFD by stating the “Legislature seems to think it should be ‘wasted’ by them instead of letting us have it.” I see the Legislature is trying to work out ways to support the public’s need for education, health, roads, and still provide a PFD.
Government is the people. It is nothing to be feared nor seen as the big bad wolf out to get you. It is who we elect and how we choose to be involved with those who make decisions. I am saddened that Mr. Roberts continues to fuel this notion that government is evil — and that he can provide a strong community while lowering taxes and keeping government out of the equation.
I, too, am a life-long Alaskan. I am from Anchorage and came to Fairbanks about 41 years ago. I am a double alumni of UAF and have a long family history of involvement with Alaska.
I applaud Mr. Roberts decision to run for Borough Assembly. That takes energy. However, Kristen Kelly is also running for this seat. Given what I have read of her positions in building a strong community and working with the tax cap, I will be casting my vote for her. I hope everyone takes the time to read these candidates’ positions, weigh the facts, delete the emotional appeals, and choose the candidate who will move our community forward.
Suzanne Richards
Fairbanks