Chief justice coverage is lacking

To the editor: I feel strongly the News-miner did a great injustice to readers in both the content and placement of your story on page A6 about the retirement of Chief Justice Daniel “Dan” Winfree.
I highly recommend you read his entire speech which has critical information and insight for all Alaskans. The story should have been on the front page and had greater history and depth. Dan was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Fairbanks, right across from the News-Miner in what is now the Denali State Bank Building. And per attached link, his mother who lived to be 100 was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Fairbanks too, though in an older wood section of the hospital long gone.
Justice Winfree in his speech to the Legislature mentions he was born in Fairbanks and has been the only Alaska-born chief justice for the Alaska Supreme Court. During his tenure on the court, Justice Winfree maintained his primary office right here at the state court house in Fairbanks. Dan lives in Fairbanks and has retired here. The reporter could easily have called him and done an interview. I strongly suggest you have an editorial board session with Dan Winfree and run a more in-depth and historical story. Dan’s wife, Cathy Ringstad Winfree, also has deep pioneer roots in Fairbanks; her grandmother, Sylvia Ringstad, was Fairbanks city mayor in 1960 (legcy.co/3JSnZ1x).
Thank you for considering my input. For perspective I was born in Fairbanks on Thanksgiving Day of 1943 and returned here to live after completing my college degrees in Oregon. I have run my own business in Fairbanks, worked for three Fortune 500 Companies while based in Fairbanks and concluded my career and continue as a consultant for the largest privately owned company in the United States. I have been deeply involved in community service. And most importantly, I developed a strong work ethic as a News-Miner paper delivery boy in the mid to late 1950s delivering in the same neighborhood where my sister Nancy currently lives in our family home. I have copied her as she was a high school and college classmate of Dan Winfree. She also happened to be a neighbor of News-Miner Emeritus Publisher Chuck Gray. Chuck is also well aware of the Winfree and Ringstad history in Fairbanks.
Editor’s Note: Thank you for your constructive criticism and suggestions, Mr. Cook. For our readers I am attaching a video link to the remarks of Chief Justice Winfree, tinyurl.com/Y6SY96H4.