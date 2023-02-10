 Skip to main content
Chief justice coverage is lacking

To the editor: I feel strongly the News-miner did a great injustice to readers in both the content and placement of your story on page A6 about the retirement of Chief Justice Daniel “Dan” Winfree.

I highly recommend you read his entire speech which has critical information and insight for all Alaskans. The story should have been on the front page and had greater history and depth. Dan was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Fairbanks, right across from the News-Miner in what is now the Denali State Bank Building. And per attached link, his mother who lived to be 100 was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Fairbanks too, though in an older wood section of the hospital long gone.

