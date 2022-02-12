Caring for and about others in Fairbanks

To the editor: Walking down 17th Avenue Friday, I got to see a good Samaritan in action.
Across the street was an elder, hobbling along with a cane on the still-snowy and slick sidewalk. Along came a big, white dually truck, and it slowed down. I couldn’t hear the exchange but I saw the truck drive on, then turn around. The elder kicked his way through the snow berm to access the street, and the guy in the truck stopped where the elder was, picked him up and took him to his destination. The truck came around again and passed me a very short time later. His act of kindness cost him only about 5 minutes of his time.
These were two different people of different races, different socioeconomics and quite possibly different politics. But for their time together, they were both Fairbanksans caring for and about each other. Let us all aspire!