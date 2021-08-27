You have permission to edit this article.
Caribou migration pattern will not change

To the editor: I have read and heard all the talk of the Porcupine Caribou herd that migrates to the North Slope. Many individuals who have had very little experience of Alaska living or haven't even been on the North Slope keep saying that the oil field pursuits will change the route of the caribou, and I strongly disagree based on my North Slope work requirements during their migration, which included drilling rigs.

I have seen thousands of caribou rest on an oil field pad. I have seen caribou live in close proximity to a North Slope village. During the winter they like the smell and noise of snowmachines, the roar of airplanes, and the views of village life, so much that they did not leave when it was time to migrate. I have seen thousands of caribou surround village life activities after they migrated south. Again, they must like the noise of snowmachines and airplanes as they got accustomed to watching.

I have been on an airplane when the landing was abrupt due to caribou walking on the runway. On the North Slope when the caribou migrate, they have the right of way — all traffic stops. They like the gravel there. The last word I got from an airplane pilot was that the herd was increasing in size.

Due to what I have seen for over 50 years, oil field activities will not change the caribou migration pattern. They will go where they wish to go regardless of the work going on up on the North Slope. Having seen a herd in close proximity to a village is not unheard of nor out of the ordinary.

