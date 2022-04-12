 Skip to main content
Carbon pollution fee

To the editor: The recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that effective action to cut carbon emissions needs to be taken in the next two years. The report also pointed out the effectiveness of requiring people emitting carbon dioxide to pay for that pollution. This is not a carbon market and does not involve carbon credits, both approaches that have been shown to be flawed. A carbon fee and dividend approach puts a carbon pollution tax on fossil fuel extraction, and returns the revenue to households.

As the IPCC said, “There is abundant evidence that carbon pricing policies reduce emissions. Statistical studies of emissions trends in jurisdictions with and without carbon pricing find a significant impact (reduction in greenhouse gas emissions) after controlling for other policies and structural factors.”

The IPCC report also noted that a carbon pricing policy can yield numerous other co-benefits, including improved health through cleaner air and improved energy security and price stability by reducing reliance on unstable fossil fuels. Russia’s war on Ukraine has highlighted the connections between fossil fuels and military aggression. Meanwhile Alaska’s estimated renewable energy potential is enormous — enough to power the whole Lower 48 times three!

While putting a price on carbon pollution is the single most effective step we can take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it is not the only change we can and should make. “Studies of carbon pricing find that additional policies are often needed to stimulate sufficient emissions reductions,” such as in the transportation sector.

If this approach makes sense to you, please contact our representatives, in DC and Juneau to let them know of your support. You can also learn more about carbon fee and dividend from the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org).

