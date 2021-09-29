You have permission to edit this article.
Candidates who work for us

To the editor: Between now and Oct. 5, voters in the Fairbanks North Star Borough have the option to make change happen. I am of course talking about the municipal elections, and there is a lot on the ballot this year.

While I am sure you are tired of hearing about candidates, and may, like me, have already voted, please bear with me. I am writing to urge you, my fellow borough voters, to vote for David Guttenberg, Savannah Fletcher and Kristan Kelly for Borough Assembly.

The opponents of Savannah Fletcher and Kristan Kelly are especially objectionable and would bring unnecessary nationwide partisan baggage to our Borough Assembly. We do not need partisans who toe nationwide party lines in our borough offices. We need people who are willing to work for us and care about our local issues. That is why I voted for David Guttenberg, Savannah Fletcher and Kristan Kelly

Please consider voting for these folks on or before Oct. 5. Early voting is currently taking place at the Shopper’s Forum Mall.

