 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Campaign contributions reveal candidates' inconsistencies

To the editor: I will be voting for Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky for school board on Oct. 4.

As the parent of a child who attends school in Fairbanks and as a local business owner, it’s important to me that Fairbanks schools remain strong.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.