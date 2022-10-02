Campaign contributions reveal candidates' inconsistencies

To the editor: I will be voting for Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky for school board on Oct. 4.
As the parent of a child who attends school in Fairbanks and as a local business owner, it’s important to me that Fairbanks schools remain strong.
With this in mind, as I’ve looked into the individuals running for school board, I’ve paid attention to their APOC reports (at aws.state.ak.us/ApocReports/CampaignDisclosure). These reports detail who candidates have chosen to align themselves with, and accept funding from, as well as how they’ve spent those funds. Harty’s and Radgosky’s campaigns have been supported by well over one hundred small, local donors, unions, and organizations — many of which are known supporters of public education.
In contrast, I was surprised to discover that Les Nichols and Melissa Burnett (Harty’s and Radgosky’s opponents) have chosen to align themselves with legislators and other elected officials at the state and local level that routinely vote to undermine funding for our public schools.
Making campaign promises about one’s support for public education while simultaneously being funded by the very state and local leaders that consistently vote against it is an inconsistency that I find deeply troubling.
This helps make my decision this Election Day an easy one. The extensive, and in-depth experience of both Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky, coupled with their commitment to true transparency, integrity, and — most importantly — our community’s schools, make them the clear choices for school board seats C and D. I hope you will join me in voting for them on Oct. 4.
James Janoso
Ester
Community Perspective
