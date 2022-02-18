By the environmental numbers

To the editor: In the News-Miner’s front page article “Kinross by the numbers” by Jack Barnwell (Jan. 20, 2022), there was a glaring omission: the number of tons of carbon, methane, arsenic, cyanide and fine particulates estimated to be generated over Manh Choh’s entire life, including auxiliary activities. This should come from a neutral, scientific source. Noise, though harder to quantify, is also a byproduct that needs considering.
After decades, we tend to hypernormalize extraction projects like Manh Choh and act as if they are an overall success for the population, when in fact they are not. Industries characteristically “externalize” such costs; communities pay a steep price.
Our air and water can absorb no more carbon/methane without dire consequences. Kinross must internalize their actions.
I suggest no permits be issued to pollution-belching marvels, of which Manh Choh could be one. Let’s see all the numbers.