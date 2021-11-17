Buy local — especially this time of year

To the editor: I just read Keylen Villagrana’s Better Business Bureau column “5 steps for purchasing a car online” that appeared in the Sunday FDNM. She advises that a recent BBB study found car dealers to be among the most complained about types of businesses. According to the BBB Great West & Pacific’s website, BBB Accreditation Seal shows a business’s commitment to integrity, ethical business practices and customer service.
She says an upside of online is shopping without the pressure of a salesman trying to close a deal. You can pick out your options, features, etc. Then visit a local dealership and ask for a test drive before you complete the transaction online. What kind of ethical treatment of the local dealer or integrity of the local consumer is she recommending?
Local dealers incur financing costs to floor the inventory for your recommended test drive along with utility costs to provide a heated and lighted showroom, snow plowing, employees (who might be your neighbors) and local property taxes.
It doesn’t take much reading of the FDNM to see all the local businesses that support local charities — the Community Food Bank, the Rescue Mission, HIPOW, Meals on Wheels. Especially at this time of year, please support your local businesses — BUY LOCAL.
Rick Schikora, CPA, is a partner in Warwick & Schikora CPAs.
