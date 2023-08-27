Bury electric lines instead of bodies

To the editor: One of the ways that I’ve annoyed friends and neighbors over the years associated with the Golden Valley Electric Association has been asserting that power lines should be buried. The folks I’ve nagged have all been patient in explaining over and over that it’s too expensive to bury power lines. Not cost effective. Not a good use of co-op members’ money. And so on.
I thought of those conversations while reading accounts about the horrendous fire that destroyed the Maui town of Lahaina. Some folks uphill from the main town were watching heavy winds gust and blow wires and shake the power poles. (Even outside the town proper, the electric company understood that burying lines would have been too expensive.)
They saw a line snap and snake, sparking into dry grasses skirting buildings. The grass caught fire immediately as more lines came down and triggered other fires. A power pole blew down, taking a nest of wires with it. The people observing this called 911, but the phone lines had been taken down when the pole went. Those people knew doom coming when they saw it, jumped in their cars and fled.
They were lucky. Many of their neighbors tried to flee as well, but roads were blocked by a jumble of blown-down power poles complete with dangling wires, which led to traffic jams that swelled to block roads. People abandoned their cars when they could and waded or jumped into the ocean. Some residents didn’t know of the peril because the emergency system warn residents via their cell phones mainly used a firm that transmitted via a fiber optic cable strung on the power poles, which had been the most affordable way to connect almost everybody. Another firm had gone the higher price way, and buried their cables. That smaller system worked during the fire, but it had cost more. All in all, communication failure was one of the horrors of a horrible situation.
And, of course, plain power failure was another complication. Pumps failed; lights failed. But it would have cost too much to bury the power lines.
The situation in Interior Alaska is different from that of western Maui. With luck, we may never have to answer the question the Hawaiians now confront: What does it cost not to bury the power lines? But perhaps, just perhaps, we should be thinking about it.
Mickey Allen writes that he is a lifelong Alaskan “of native descent.”