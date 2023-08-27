 Skip to main content
Bury electric lines instead of bodies

To the editor: One of the ways that I’ve annoyed friends and neighbors over the years associated with the Golden Valley Electric Association has been asserting that power lines should be buried. The folks I’ve nagged have all been patient in explaining over and over that it’s too expensive to bury power lines. Not cost effective. Not a good use of co-op members’ money. And so on.

I thought of those conversations while reading accounts about the horrendous fire that destroyed the Maui town of Lahaina. Some folks uphill from the main town were watching heavy winds gust and blow wires and shake the power poles. (Even outside the town proper, the electric company understood that burying lines would have been too expensive.)

Mickey Allen writes that he is a lifelong Alaskan “of native descent.”

