Burgess is best choice for school board

To the editor: This upcoming school board election is a very consequential one. We have several candidates interested in limiting our children’s access to information, using their own religious beliefs as a guide for our district, and refusing to affirm and support all children. I am therefore relieved that we have several excellent candidates running who want to counter this culture of disinformation and moral panic — Tim Doran, Meredith Maple, and Bobby Burgess.
This is a letter to highlight Bobby’s candidacy in particular. I first met Bobby when our children were elementary students together and have watched as he has become more and more involved in the district. I was thrilled when he served on the school board budget committee and have admired his community involvement with the Guys and Gals Read program. He has been a vocal proponent of a fair contract for teachers and wants to see our district get the full funding necessary to provide an excellent education for all children.