Bully the bully

To the editor: Entertainer Donald J. (jabberwocky) Trump was informed, warned about the deadly airborne virus on Jan. 24, 2020. He downplayed the oncoming calamity for months. “Don’t wear masks. No worse than the common cold” etc. All the while, held his too frequent rallies. Too few wore masks. Google: “COVID DEATHS IN TRUMP COUNTIES.”
How many thousands, tens of thousands have died (so far) because of this and Fox News daily, hourly unchallenged, disinformation dialogues. Broadcasting intentional falsehoods has cost Fox $800 million (so far).
Google: “PM Turnsbull vs Fox News.” He explains how the network’s brand is a misnomer. Not a news outfit but a propaganda mill. Nonpartisan reporting of events replaced by misbegotten opinions.
Black and white, blasé facts have a moral value. Common sense is not meant to be uprooted, supplanted by trickery, lies and downgraded into believing utter nonsense.
Whereas, colorful, exciting lies are only valued, attractive to people like Trump’s mesmerized, spellbound supporters. Who else would ignore the over 60 cases in as many jurisdictions proclaiming there was no election fraud? Who else would believe the four criminal trials facing Trump are political stunts?
If it wounds like a cult, looks like a cult, behaves like a cult — it’s a cult (of personality). Republicans still have some people believing they are the party of law and order. We law abiding citizens believe criminal behavior warrants accountability, justice. Not accolades, the presidency.
Republicans complain of a two tier justice system. Me too, but unlike them — not to display fealty to very active confirmed grifter Trump. Prosecutors are handing the infamous Republicans’ popular standard bearer man child Trump with kid gloves.
What would happen to any other person in America who posted daily “covering all the bases” threatening tweets? Like what? “If you come after me, I’m coming after you.” They would be in jail until their trial. Google: “Trump weaponized the U.S. Government.”
Majority of Americans hope the prosecutors, judges, witnesses, jurors and their families remain safe. Trump’s multiple long overdue criminal trials will require love of our democracy, courage to withstand, challenge Trump’s vile, vindictive rants.