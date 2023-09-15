 Skip to main content
Bully the bully

To the editor: Entertainer Donald J. (jabberwocky) Trump was informed, warned about the deadly airborne virus on Jan. 24, 2020. He downplayed the oncoming calamity for months. “Don’t wear masks. No worse than the common cold” etc. All the while, held his too frequent rallies. Too few wore masks. Google: “COVID DEATHS IN TRUMP COUNTIES.”

How many thousands, tens of thousands have died (so far) because of this and Fox News daily, hourly unchallenged, disinformation dialogues. Broadcasting intentional falsehoods has cost Fox $800 million (so far).

