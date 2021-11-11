Building back a better climate

To the editor: According to Joe Biden, we need to “Build Back Better,” and scientists agree (I happen to be one). A big part of that is building back fossil free. Climate change is not only part of a future that we must prepare for, it’s a part of life today. I’ve only lived in Fairbanks for five years, but I’ve already seen the effects of climate change here, destroying roads, delaying snow and making hunting not only more difficult, but more dangerous as well. These and other effects stifle our economy.
Thankfully, we know how to deal with climate change. Countless engineers and scientists have spent their lives figuring it out and how we can undo the damage; Arrhenius was one of the first to warn us about human-caused climate change back in 1896 (that’s right, over 120 years ago). We need to stop using fossil fuels and switch to renewables and green energy now, not later. We need to cease our yearly $20 billion subsidies to fossil fuel companies. We need to stop current fossil fuel projects, like developing the North Slope. We need to hold fossil fuel executives responsible for the decades of lies and purposeful obfuscation of the truth that has led to this point.
Quite frankly, addressing human-caused climate change is not difficult; we have solutions. The problem is that addressing climate change requires persistent action. I have spent my life listening to our leaders alternate between pretending that this issue doesn’t exist, and talking about saving our futures while effectively doing nothing. Unless we take long-term action now, right now, we are making the choice to let future Alaskans suffer as our own futures’ fade.
Biden could be different. He could use executive authority to stop fossil fuel projects. He could stand up to fossil fuel CEOs. He could make the U.S. a climate leader. So far, he hasn’t; he shows all the signs of being just another lame duck, passing the problem down to the next generation like so many others. But, I’ve got my fingers crossed that he’ll prove me wrong.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.