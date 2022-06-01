Build a Nome to Ambler road

To the editor: Please build a road from Nome to Ambler. Stop wasting tons of state and federal funds, and lobby fees. Ambler to Nome is common sense.
What could happen? The gas prices in the Seward Peninsula would plummet, fuel oil prices in the region might get lowered, road access to surrounding communities might improve, airlines fares might take a dive in the region. Oh gee. The Bush legislators in the region might not be so easily manipulated to agree to roundabout ways to get things done for their region. Those communities in the Seward Peninsula might actually get sewer systems, roads and bike paths. The unions might move out there.
A huge deep water port is coming to Nome. You cannot stop it. Nome is the hub of the Seward Peninsula. If they do not have a road system in the region to develop and expand, then things will happen willy-nilly. What’s wrong with giving people the right to develop the region as they see fit and make plans for that foreseeable development?
By the way, has anyone asked the people of Ambler, Alaska, which route they would prefer? Has anyone asked the corporations in the region? Has anyone run this idea by the people of the Seward Peninsula?
Build the Nome to Ambler Road. Let them prepare for their coming boom days.