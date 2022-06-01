 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Build a Nome to Ambler road

  • Comments

To the editor: Please build a road from Nome to Ambler. Stop wasting tons of state and federal funds, and lobby fees. Ambler to Nome is common sense.

What could happen? The gas prices in the Seward Peninsula would plummet, fuel oil prices in the region might get lowered, road access to surrounding communities might improve, airlines fares might take a dive in the region. Oh gee. The Bush legislators in the region might not be so easily manipulated to agree to roundabout ways to get things done for their region. Those communities in the Seward Peninsula might actually get sewer systems, roads and bike paths. The unions might move out there.

A huge deep water port is coming to Nome. You cannot stop it. Nome is the hub of the Seward Peninsula. If they do not have a road system in the region to develop and expand, then things will happen willy-nilly. What’s wrong with giving people the right to develop the region as they see fit and make plans for that foreseeable development?

By the way, has anyone asked the people of Ambler, Alaska, which route they would prefer? Has anyone asked the corporations in the region? Has anyone run this idea by the people of the Seward Peninsula?

Build the Nome to Ambler Road. Let them prepare for their coming boom days.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.