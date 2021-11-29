Bronze, not brass

To the editor: About two weeks ago, I hurriedly submitted a letter to the News-Miner’s editor in an attempt to encourage folks to get their full CDC-approved vaccinations to avoid the dreaded scourge of Covid. Sometimes I suspect that the editorial staff suffers from a dearth of copy or that they have become desperate for material to fill their pages. Otherwise, I could not so easily get my silly musings into print. Nevertheless, I wish to make a couple corrections to my last diatribe.
In my missive I related the story of how Moses forged a brass serpent and displayed it on a pole in order to rescue the Israelites from a plague of fiery serpents, as recorded in Numbers 21:5-9. Although my King James Bible and even my copy of the 1599 Geneva Bible describe the metallic image as brass, every other modern translation that I consulted portray it as a “bronze serpent.” My references explain that bronze, an alloy of copper and tin, or aluminum, found common usage around 3,000 BC, whereas brass, a composite of copper and zinc, or tin, developed a bit later. Thus, Moses,educated in the finest schools in ancient Egypt and well-versed in the metallurgical arts, probably used bronze.
Strangely enough, the American Medical Association, founded in 1847 in Philadelphia, resurrected the emblem of the fiery serpent and flaunted it as a symbol in their letterhead atop all their communications and publications. Perhaps, the AMA, a professional organization and lobbying group which lists over a quarter million physicians and medical students as their members, postulates that they exemplify the healing power of Christ. I think not!
However, I grievously erred by not offering the complete quote, from the words of Jesus Himself, found in John 3: 14-15. “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up.” So then, just as the wandering Israelites had the option of whether or not to gaze upon the bronze serpent, today, we have the freedom to decide to receive the potentially life-saving vaccinations. Much more important, God gave us another choice, with everlasting consequences, “that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.” I choose life!
