You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Bring in the FBI

  • Comments

To the editor: The Headline in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in Sunday’s paper: “The Hunt for an Arsonist in Two Rivers.” Why has local law enforcement not been so quick to involve the FBI for those who have gone missing and the two young Native ladies — one walking for two days to make it back to her children, the most recent victim found curled up in fetal position discovered to be stripped naked, both believing they were drugged by an unknown abductor as they are unable to remember how they ended up on Chena Hot Springs Road and by the grace of God escaped from obvious abductions.

Troopers have the FBI involved to find an arsonist yet not for possible abduction cases nor for numerous missing person cases. A body discovered in a partly buried freezer near Tok, and nothing has been said since that was announced. There is something very wrong here. Obviously, little is being done because the majority of those missing and abducted are Alaska Native. May as well be honest and not act as if this is not the case and shame on us for not standing outside of law enforcement headquarters protesting and pressuring them to do more to solve missing people cases.

A father and mother to one who is missing, Bill and Gladys Derendoff, searched for months and tried to find their son with very limited involvement from law enforcement. Why have troopers not requested the FBI conduct investigations on possible abductions and numerous missing person cases with few leads?

The missing need to receive the attention the arsonist search has received.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.