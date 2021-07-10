Bring in the FBI

To the editor: The Headline in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in Sunday’s paper: “The Hunt for an Arsonist in Two Rivers.” Why has local law enforcement not been so quick to involve the FBI for those who have gone missing and the two young Native ladies — one walking for two days to make it back to her children, the most recent victim found curled up in fetal position discovered to be stripped naked, both believing they were drugged by an unknown abductor as they are unable to remember how they ended up on Chena Hot Springs Road and by the grace of God escaped from obvious abductions.
Troopers have the FBI involved to find an arsonist yet not for possible abduction cases nor for numerous missing person cases. A body discovered in a partly buried freezer near Tok, and nothing has been said since that was announced. There is something very wrong here. Obviously, little is being done because the majority of those missing and abducted are Alaska Native. May as well be honest and not act as if this is not the case and shame on us for not standing outside of law enforcement headquarters protesting and pressuring them to do more to solve missing people cases.
A father and mother to one who is missing, Bill and Gladys Derendoff, searched for months and tried to find their son with very limited involvement from law enforcement. Why have troopers not requested the FBI conduct investigations on possible abductions and numerous missing person cases with few leads?
The missing need to receive the attention the arsonist search has received.