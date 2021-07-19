Breaching the divide

To the editor: There is a difference between acting in a way that would encourage God to be on your side and in merely saying that God is on your side.
There is a difference between expressing God’s love by helping those in need from using fear of God’s wrath to extract donations from those on fixed incomes to further your political agenda. An agenda that seeks worldly power, aligns with a politician known for lying as much as Beelzebub and apparently cares far more for the unborn than those who have insufficient means to care for newborn infants and toddlers.
There is a difference between those whose actions show the love and caring for other people and our environment in a way that Jesus would approve of and those who hypocritically use carefully selected sections of God’s words to further their personal agendas.
In choosing whom to listen to regarding religious values, it may be wise to consider what side of that divide the speaker is on.