You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaching the divide

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: There is a difference between acting in a way that would encourage God to be on your side and in merely saying that God is on your side.

There is a difference between expressing God’s love by helping those in need from using fear of God’s wrath to extract donations from those on fixed incomes to further your political agenda. An agenda that seeks worldly power, aligns with a politician known for lying as much as Beelzebub and apparently cares far more for the unborn than those who have insufficient means to care for newborn infants and toddlers.

There is a difference between those whose actions show the love and caring for other people and our environment in a way that Jesus would approve of and those who hypocritically use carefully selected sections of God’s words to further their personal agendas.

In choosing whom to listen to regarding religious values, it may be wise to consider what side of that divide the speaker is on.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.