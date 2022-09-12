To the editor: Please join me in voting for Brandy Harty for School Board on Oct. 4.
Born and raised here in Fairbanks, Brandy is a proud product of our local public schools.
As a lifelong educator, she’s taught, coached, and tutored in Fairbanks schools and community for the past 20 years. With a master’s degree in special education and dual certification in elementary and special education, she is well equipped to understand how board decisions directly affect student learning.
The FNSBSD Board of Education has a lot of work ahead to accomplish this year, including approving fair contracts, hiring a superintendent, balancing a tough budget, and ensuring an equitable and excellent education for all students. We need the local educator’s voice at the table. Brandy Harty is that voice for educators and many others.
With donations from over 100 individuals, it is clear that Brandy’s campaign has deep grassroots support. Brandy Harty is the best choice for school board Seat C!
