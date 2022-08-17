Brain mode or beast mode?

To the editor: Some years ago I was involved in starting a new charter school here in Fairbanks. One option we considered was building a new K-8 school. The costs were in the $5 million range. Granted, that was seven years ago and we were not including a gymnasium. I guess the cost then would have been closer to the $90 million we just agreed to spend on a new gym for Fort Wainwright (no school, just a gym).
My point is this: For the $90 million we are going to spend for a gym on Fort Wainwright, we could build 18 K-8 schools and reduce class sizes to 16 instead of 26-30 and be the envy of the country and teachers would flock to teach here. Of course we wouldn't need 19 new schools to lower class sizes. Remember, we just scrapped three schools so we can keep those kids jammed into classes of 26-30 (more than would ever be allowed per adult in a daycare facility).