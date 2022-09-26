Brady Harty will bring skills, knowledge to the school board

To the editor: In the upcoming election on Oct. 4, I am confidently supporting Brandy Harty. Her empathy and passion for education, students and staff is vibrant throughout her interactions. She is involved directly with her own children’s school, a relentless volunteer. Brandy steps in at any time to help, whether it be subbing in a classroom, organizing after school running and ski club or helping with cleaning up breakfast. Brandy is also very involved and dedicated to related education meetings. She spends an immense amount of time staying informed with school and community related issues.
As a long time educator, I really appreciate Brandy’s span of knowledge as she has spent years in the education system in a variety of positions. She is also a local gal so she has seen the changes, struggles and progression we have endured for her entire life. What a perspective to bring to our community!