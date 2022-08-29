 Skip to main content
Brace for impact

To the editor: Until recently the United Sates has been a world leader in women’s rights, civil rights and protection of the environment. But now, cheer-led by the Republican Party, these rights and protections are being striped away. After 50 years of women having the right to control their own bodies, six members of the Supreme Court have taken that right away. They have also rolled back voting rights.

I keep hearing the phrase, “We’re not going back.” But obviously women and minorities in the USA are in fact going back. How could this happen in the land of the free? Republican politicians, unable to pass their unpopular agenda through Congress, have instead turned to the courts to implement their plans. They have schemed for decades to pack the courts with the most extreme right wing judges they could find.

