To the editor: Until recently the United Sates has been a world leader in women’s rights, civil rights and protection of the environment. But now, cheer-led by the Republican Party, these rights and protections are being striped away. After 50 years of women having the right to control their own bodies, six members of the Supreme Court have taken that right away. They have also rolled back voting rights.
I keep hearing the phrase, “We’re not going back.” But obviously women and minorities in the USA are in fact going back. How could this happen in the land of the free? Republican politicians, unable to pass their unpopular agenda through Congress, have instead turned to the courts to implement their plans. They have schemed for decades to pack the courts with the most extreme right wing judges they could find.
These judges, almost all vetted by the Federalist Society, are now legislating from the bench. If you think these six individual judges care about the rights of women or minorities, take a look at how most of them, in front of millions of people said that a woman’s right to choose was settled law, only to overturn Roe v. Wade at the first opportunity. These judges have been placed on the court specifically to undo women’s rights, voting rights, civil rights, and LGBTQ rights. In one of the great ironies of this century, the United States just fought a 20-year war against the Taliban in Afghanistan and yet here at home Republican politicians are embracing attitudes towards women that resemble Taliban views.
Remember, these judges were chosen by the Federalist Society specifically to undo what we thought were fundamental American rights. They now pose a threat to our democracy itself. Only when enough citizens, especially women, begin to vote out these Republican politicians will you see some moderation. Until then, brace for impact.