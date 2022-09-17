Borough needs Kuba Grzeda

To the editor: I was so glad to hear Kuba Grzeda had decided to run for Borough Assembly. I have known Kuba for years. He is level-headed, does his research, and is willing to put in the work required for whatever task he has before him. He would be an excellent addition to the Borough Assembly. I urge you to vote for Kuba Grzeda.
If, like me, you won’t be here for the Oct. 4 local election, remember that you can start voting on Sept. 19. Find out how to vote, information on the candidates and more at fnsb.gov/269/Election-Information.