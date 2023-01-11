 Skip to main content
Borough Assembly members disregard the will of the voters

To the editor: I have been a resident of the Two Rivers area for over 30 years, and I recently welcomed the opportunity to help decide as a community whether we would establish a fire service area to help protect our homes and businesses in the area.

It was just last year that we spent a tense couple months wondering when an arsonist was going to come slinking around our house in the middle of the night. I think the establishment of a fire service area is a good idea, I’m willing to help pay for it through my taxes, and I voted to that effect. I also realize that not everybody in my community would feel like I do, so I am prepared to accept the result of the recent vote if it did not go that way.

