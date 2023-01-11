Borough Assembly members disregard the will of the voters

To the editor: I have been a resident of the Two Rivers area for over 30 years, and I recently welcomed the opportunity to help decide as a community whether we would establish a fire service area to help protect our homes and businesses in the area.
It was just last year that we spent a tense couple months wondering when an arsonist was going to come slinking around our house in the middle of the night. I think the establishment of a fire service area is a good idea, I’m willing to help pay for it through my taxes, and I voted to that effect. I also realize that not everybody in my community would feel like I do, so I am prepared to accept the result of the recent vote if it did not go that way.
However, apparently there are more people than I who felt the establishment of a fire service area for Two Rivers was a good idea, and over 60% of us voted in favor. Compared to the razor-thin margins of many recent elections in these highly partisan times, that’s a landslide. Now it seems that a vocal minority, aided by a few members of the Borough Assembly, are attempting to overrule the choice of myself and the rest the majority and overturn the results of the election.
I had no problem finding out when the election was being held or getting information about the issues connected with this decision, and it certainly appears to me that the borough did an adequate job to properly hold the election. So, what is the problem? Is this how we are all to behave from here on out any time the choice of the majority runs counter to what we want?