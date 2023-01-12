Borough Assembly: Let's overturn a free and fair election

To the editor: I am wondering how certain members of the Borough Assembly justify a proposal to overturn the will of voters in a free and fair election in Two Rivers to establish a fire service area.
On what legal, moral and/or ethical grounds do they base this pending proposal to have a vote to abolish the service area when the majority of voters voted to adopt one? While I understand that some may not like the results of the election and they have that right, this doesn’t translate into a reason for the assembly to unilaterally ignore the will of the majority of voters.
I have been a resident of Two Rivers for 12 years. My children received their primary education at Two Rivers Elementary. Last fall I voted in favor of establishing a fire service area for Two Rivers. That election was legally publicized by the borough and publicized repeatedly by the hard working volunteers of the Two Rivers Fire Association. The borough provided a way to vote in advance and day of the vote, making it very accessible to vote. The result of the vote with record turnout was 149 in favor and 92 against. 62% of the voters made their message legally clear to go forward with the establishment of the fire service area with the appointment of commissioners and the establishment of a budget. If the community had chosen to not create a fire service area, I would have been disappointed but would have also accepted those results as the will of our community.
One must truly question the ability and mindset of certain members of the assembly to hold public office and serve as community leaders when they believe without proof and propose the idea that a free and fair election should be overturned without specific and overwhelming evidence and legal adjudication to do so, based on the vocal actions of a small group of people who simply yelled the loudest at an assembly meeting because they did not like the results of the election.
This is a dangerous precedent that could snowball into a situation where votes do not matter and the loudest and most bullish tactics are the driver of policy. People will always be unsatisfied if something they wanted or didn’t want passed or didn’t pass in a vote. With respect, the voters can and should speak their piece. However, it is the job of the assembly to uphold their oath and stick to the law and rules. Without that it is simply chaos. It would be wise to rescind the proposal to create a new election to abolish the Two Rivers Fire Service Area before anymore damage and chaos to the process of governing can occur.