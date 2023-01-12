 Skip to main content
Borough Assembly: Let's overturn a free and fair election

To the editor: I am wondering how certain members of the Borough Assembly justify a proposal to overturn the will of voters in a free and fair election in Two Rivers to establish a fire service area.

On what legal, moral and/or ethical grounds do they base this pending proposal to have a vote to abolish the service area when the majority of voters voted to adopt one? While I understand that some may not like the results of the election and they have that right, this doesn’t translate into a reason for the assembly to unilaterally ignore the will of the majority of voters.

